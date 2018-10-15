FOXBORO — As the Chiefs kicked off with 8:38 to go in the fourth quarter, KISS blared over the speakers in Gillette Stadium. The Patriots trailed by three, having just been gut-punched by a Tyreek Hill touchdown that turned a broken play into another stunning moment, yet no one seemed to miss a note of the chorus.

I ... want to rock and roll all night ... AND PARTY EVERY DAY.

New England’s 43–40 win against Kansas City was insanity, a series of delirious moments, an epic that managed to live up to expectations and the collective horde rolled with every unbelievable plot twist. And the latter half of the fourth quarter epitomized this perfectly.

Three minutes after the Patriots started that fourth-quarter drive, Tom Brady barreled his way into the end zone and spun the football on the ground. He’d just been clocked in the head by defensive lineman Chris Jones, but he bounced into a three-way hug, surrounded by all the offensive linemen who chased him past the goal line.

A minute after that, Hill, who had seven receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns, crept behind the defense again, but Jason McCourty swatted down the barely underthrown deep ball from Patrick Mahomes, leading to the first—yes, first—punt of the game.

With 3:50 left in the game, Brady, who went 24-of-35 for 340 yards and a touchdown, chucked what seemed to be the knockout blow, with both brilliant teams winded and staggering. Rob Gronkowski beautifully faked a pass blocking stance and slipped out of the backfield unnoticed for the first time all night. He grabbed Chiefs safety Ron Parker and whipped him to the ground with his right hand, rumbling ahead for 42 yards and knocked out of bounds by Reggie Ragland. Stephen Gostkowski drills a field goal to put the Patriots up by seven.

Half a minute after that, Mahomes, who completed 23 of 36 attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns, lines up under center and fakes a handoff to Kareem Hunt. Hill somehow knifes diagonally through the center of New England’s defense uncovered and makes a twirling catch in midair. He lands a yard from the nearest defender, Duron Harmon, and kicks into his sprinter’s stance to go 75 yards for the score. With 3:03 left between the Patriots and Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, we’re all tied up at 40.

It didn’t feel right for it all to end with three seconds remaining. Had it not been for a running clock, it seemed like Mahomes and Brady could do this all night. Andy Reid could have dialed up some more stunning deep route concepts. Bill Belichick could have found another way to slip an uncovered wide receiver into the flat. Standing near midfield with 45 seconds to go, Gronkowski found man coverage again and Brady floated a perfectly-timed touch pass over the shoulder of Chiefs defensive back Josh Shaw to set them up for the game-winner. They whittled the clock away, and in perhaps the most anti-climactic moment of the night, a time-expiring, game-clinching field goal from Gostkowski soared through the uprights.

As Brady jogged off the field, pumping his right fist toward a crowd that was surging both toward the exits and the front row of the stadium to get a better look at all the chaos, “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen kicked on. Most everyone was still singing in celebration, even if no one was quite ready for it to come to an end.