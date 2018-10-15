The Oakland Raiders are asking teams for a first-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday.

"The Raiders have had some conversations about potentially trading him," Rapoport said. "My understanding is that they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant. And it might make it difficult, if not impossible, to trade him."

News of the Raiders' interest in trading Cooper ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline was first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Sunday.

Jon Gruden would not discuss the possibility of the trade following the team's 27-3 blowout loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Cooper was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after being diagnosed with a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit.

"I don't know," Gruden said. "I haven't heard that. I'm just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. I just hope Amari is OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense, and we'll see what happens here. Hopefully he's all right."

Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown on the season. The former first-round pick has a career 3,183 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns.

The Raiders (1–5) are at the bottom of the AFC West heading into the bye week.