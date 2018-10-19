Tyreek Hill Responds to Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz's Challenge To A Race

Schwartz, a wide receiver at Auburn and a former track star, wants to test his speed against the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 19, 2018

A race between Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Auburn wideout Anthony Schwartz may be in the making.

On Tuesday, Schwartz tweeted at Hill wondering when the two could go head-to-head in a race. Both Schwartz and Hill are in the midst of their respective football seasons, but according to Hill's response, a race in the near future could be on the calendar.

The two wide receivers were both track athletes before taking their speed to the football fields.

Schwartz, a true freshman, was named the 2018 Gatorade national boys' track and field athlete of the year out of high school and set the state of Florida record in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with 10.09 (wind legal) and 20.47 seconds, respectively. He currently has 12 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns with Auburn. He plans to run track in the spring.

NFL
Jerry Jones Really Wants Jeff Bezos to Buy the Seahawks

In 2012, Hill set personal bests in the 100 and 200 by running a 10.19 and 20.14, respectively. Hill already has the two fastest ball carrying times this season. During Week 1, Hill was clocked at 21.95 miles per hour on a 58-yard touchdown. He then hit 21.78 miles per hour in the same game on a 91-yard punt return for a score.

Auburn (4–3) will play Mississippi on Saturday while the Chiefs (5–1) face the Bengals on the NFL's Sunday Night Football this week.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)