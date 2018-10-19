A race between Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Auburn wideout Anthony Schwartz may be in the making.

On Tuesday, Schwartz tweeted at Hill wondering when the two could go head-to-head in a race. Both Schwartz and Hill are in the midst of their respective football seasons, but according to Hill's response, a race in the near future could be on the calendar.

When we racing🤔👀 @cheetah — Anthony Schwartz OLY (@anthony_flash10) October 16, 2018

The two wide receivers were both track athletes before taking their speed to the football fields.

Schwartz, a true freshman, was named the 2018 Gatorade national boys' track and field athlete of the year out of high school and set the state of Florida record in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with 10.09 (wind legal) and 20.47 seconds, respectively. He currently has 12 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns with Auburn. He plans to run track in the spring.

In 2012, Hill set personal bests in the 100 and 200 by running a 10.19 and 20.14, respectively. Hill already has the two fastest ball carrying times this season. During Week 1, Hill was clocked at 21.95 miles per hour on a 58-yard touchdown. He then hit 21.78 miles per hour in the same game on a 91-yard punt return for a score.

Auburn (4–3) will play Mississippi on Saturday while the Chiefs (5–1) face the Bengals on the NFL's Sunday Night Football this week.