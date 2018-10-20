The Jets will release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The six-year veteran is currently nursing a groin injury and is expected to miss "about two weeks" according to Schefter.

New York has expressed interest in bringing Pryor back to its offense when he recovers from the torn groin, but a return to the Meadowlands is no guarantee. Other teams are "likely to be interested" in adding Pryor per Schefter.

Selected by the Raiders in the 2011 supplemental draft, Pryor has 113 career receptions. New York is Pryor's fourth NFL team. The Ohio State product's best season came with Cleveland in 2016 when Pryor hauled in 77 catches for 1007 yards. Pryor has seven receiving touchdowns in his career.

The Jets are 3–3 on the season, sitting at third in the AFC East. New York hosts the Vikings on Sunday, with kickoff from MetLife Stadium slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.