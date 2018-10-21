The Washington Redskins will look to stay atop the NFC East with a big win over division rival Dallas when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The Redskins (3–2) are coming off of a 23–17 win against Cam Newton and the Panthers in Week 6. Washington jumped out to a 17-point lead before the Panthers brought the game within three points late in the fourth quarter. Kicker Dustin Hopkins's 29-yard field goal with 3:18 left to play helped extend the Redskins' lead before Newton threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to seal the win. Alex Smith thew for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Adrian Peterson added 97 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys (3–3) also head into Sunday's matchup with momentum after dominating the Jaguars 40–7 at home. Dak Prescott went 17-of-27 for 183 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added a career-high 82 yards rushing, including a 17-yard touchdown run. Ezekiel Elliot also had himself a day, rushing for 106 yards and a score. The win marked the first time the Cowboys scored at least 40 points since Week 7 last year.

The Cowboys enter the game with a five-game win streak at Washington.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV channel: CBS