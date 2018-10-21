Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made the 800-mile road trip to Jacksonville, Fla., to face the Jaguars by bus instead of plane, according to NFL Network's James Palmer and other reporters.

The Texans beat the Jaguars 20–7 on Sunday. Watson went 12–for–24 for 139 yards and a touchdown pass. He's playing with a bruised lung and injured ribs.

According to Palmer, Watson said he watched film and slept on the ride to Jacksonville. According to Fox Sports, the team was concerned about the effects air pressure could have on his injuries. Palmer's understanding was that the move was precautionary.

Watson has been playing through the injuries since the Texans' victory over the Cowboys in Week 5.

The Texans next return home to face Miami on Thursday night.