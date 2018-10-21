Panthers safety Eric Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins got into a dispute before the coin toss of Philadelphia's home matchup with Carolina on Sunday, ultimately being separated by teammates.

Both players have been outspoken voices regarding racial injustice, with each demonstrating during the national anthem. But the pair disagreed about the best manner to enact social change, specifically arguing over the "Players Coalition" created by Jenkins and Anquan Boldin in November.

#Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and #Panthers Eric Reid had confrontation after the coin toss before the game started.



Reid had major concerns with Malcolm Jenkins' Players Coalition that raised nearly $100 million to causes considered important to African-American communities.

Jenkins' coaltion partnered with the NFL in May to dedicate "close to $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality."

"We would rather not be demonstrating or protesting," Jenkins told SI in September. "The only reason that we feel it necessary is that guys have been doing work on their own in these areas, whether it be racial justice, social justice, criminal justice reform or civil rights."

Reid and Dolphins safety Michael Thomas broke from the coaltion in November, saying they "don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Reid took his comments further upon being signed by the Panthers on Sept. 27, calling the coalition "an NFL-funded subversion group," on Oct. 1.

The bad blood continued once the game started on Sunday. Reid body slammed Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter following a hit on Carson Wentz.

Here's Eric Reid losing it for the 2nd time today. 1st was the coin toss. Here he body slams Zach Ertz who rightfully went after him after he hit Carson Wentz late

pic.twitter.com/WSSDwLuEUu — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 21, 2018

Philadelphia leads Carolina 10-0 in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

