Watch: Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins Exchange Words, Separated Before Coin Toss

Reid called the Players Coaltion "an NFL-funded subversion group" on Oct. 1

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

Panthers safety Eric Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins got into a dispute before the coin toss of Philadelphia's home matchup with Carolina on Sunday, ultimately being separated by teammates.

Both players have been outspoken voices regarding racial injustice, with each demonstrating during the national anthem. But the pair disagreed about the best manner to enact social change, specifically arguing over the "Players Coalition" created by Jenkins and Anquan Boldin in November. 

Watch Reid and Jenkins exchange words below. 

Jenkins' coaltion partnered with the NFL in May to dedicate "close to $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality."

"We would rather not be demonstrating or protesting," Jenkins told SI in September. "The only reason that we feel it necessary is that guys have been doing work on their own in these areas, whether it be racial justice, social justice, criminal justice reform or civil rights."

Reid and Dolphins safety Michael Thomas broke from the coaltion in November, saying they "don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Reid took his comments further upon being signed by the Panthers on Sept. 27, calling the coalition "an NFL-funded subversion group," on Oct. 1.

The bad blood continued once the game started on Sunday. Reid body slammed Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the first quarter following a hit on Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia leads Carolina 10-0 in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Follow along live here.

 

