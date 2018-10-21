Jimmy Gould, the agent of Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Adams, said coach Adam Gase "is not telling the truth" about Parker needing to be inactive for Sunday's game with a quad injury.

"His decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win," Gould said in a statement, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "He continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help his team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence."

Miami lost to the Lions, 32-21, Sunday at home. With backup quarterback Brock Osweiler going in place of Ryan Tannehill, no Dolphins receiver reached 90 yards receiving. Danny Amendola led the team with six catches for 84 yards and one touchdown, while tight end Mike Gesicki had three grabs for 44 yards.

It had previously been reported by the Miami Herald that teams were reaching out to the Dolphins about acquiring Parker, including the Eagles.

"He is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warmups this morning," Gould said in the statement. "Something smells in Miami."

The Dolphins took Parker with the No. 14 pick in 2015. In four seasons with Miami, Parker has 141 catches for 1,948 yards and eight touchdowns.