Watch: Giants Get Epic Last-Second Backdoor Cover on MNF vs. Falcons

Falcons -4 bettors thought they were in good shape when a Tevin Coleman touchdown run made it 20-6 Atlanta with 7:47 remaining. They were wrong. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 22, 2018

The Giants fell to 1–6 on the season against the Falcons on Monday night, but New York did manage an incredible backdoor cover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Falcons cruised through much of the contest as four-point favorites, leading 20-6 on a Tevin Coleman touchdown with 7:47 to play. But New York began to make Atlanta bettors sweat on the next drive.

The Giants rushed down the field in three minutes, taking nine plays to find the end zone on a Saquon Barkley two-yard rush. New York attempted to cut the score to six on a two-point conversion, but failed when a pass went off the hands of Odell Beckham Jr. 

A field goal by Giorgio Tavecchio put Atlanta up 23-12 with 1:55 remaining, presumably putting Atlanta in prime position to cover for good against a previously stagnant Giants attack. But New York wide receiver Sterling Shepard had other ideas. 

Manning flung a 58-yard completion to Shepard down the left sideline on the Giants' first play of the drive, setting New York up at the Atlanta 14-yard line with 1:41 to play. What had previously been a clean cover became a potential bad beat.

A pair of failed Eli Manning sneaks from the Atlanta one-yard line dragged the clock from 41 seconds down to the last 10 ticks, with the game's final offensive play deciding the four-point spread. Then a Saquon Barkley run on the two-point conversion clinched a miraculous cover for New York.

Watch the pivotal touchdown play below:

Beckham's second touchdown of the season and ensuing two-point conversion sunk Falcons bettors, providing one of the most brutal backdoor covers of the NFL season. The cover wouldn't help New York in the standings, though, as they remain in deep in the NFC East cellar after Week 7. 

Incredibly, this didn't even rank among the five most excruciating betting losses from this past week of football.

 

