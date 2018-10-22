Derek Anderson will get a second-straight start for the Bills next week, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will replace rookie Josh Allen as Buffalo battles New England on Monday Night Football. Allen will sit due to an elbow injury.

Anderson's first start since 2016 was a rocky one on Sunday at Indianapolis. The 2007 Pro Bowler threw for 175 yards on 31 passing attempts, tossing three interceptions and no touchdowns. The Bills' 37-5 loss was their second-worst margin of defeat this season after losting 47-3 to the Ravens on Sept. 9.

A 13-year veteran, Anderson has primarily been a backup throughout his career. He is 20–28 as a starter and has thrown 60 career touchdowns and 63 interceptions. Prior to signing with Buffalo in 2018, Anderson spent seven seasons in Carolina and started four games.

Allen started five games for Buffalo before injuring the UCL in his right elbow on Oct. 14. The rookie has completed 54% of attempts thus far and thrown two touchdowns and five interceptions. The Bills selected Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Buffalo sits in the AFC East cellar heading into the Monday night matchup with a 2–5 record. The Patriots are 5–2 on the year and have won their last four contests.

Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.