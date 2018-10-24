JuJu Smith-Schuster Bought 100-Plus Mega Millions Tickets, Hoped to Win to Bring Le'Veon Bell Back

JuJu Smith-Schuster also said that he hoped to win to bring RB Le'Veon Bell back.

By Jenna West
October 24, 2018

Like most of us, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is disappointed that he didn't win the Mega Millions lottery.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Smith-Schuster bought more than 100 Mega Millions tickets this week. However, the wide receiver hoped to win for more than his personal wealth.

"I tried to win it so we could get Le'Veon [Bell] back," Smith-Schuster said, per Fowler. "It didn't work."

Running back Le'Veon Bell has yet to report to the Steelers this season and is reportedly not expected to return before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

During the offseason, the Steelers franchise tagged Bell. The three-time Pro Bowler was scheduled to make roughly $14.5 million this year but has yet to sign his franchise tender. Bell has been fined a reported $853,000 for missing Pittsburgh's first six games, which adds up to $5,118,000 in total fines so far.

Last season, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

