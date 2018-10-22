Running back Le'Veon Bell will not report to the Steelers this week ahead of Pittsburgh's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, reports NFL Network's Jim Trotter.

The 26-year-old Bell, who was franchise tagged by the Steelers (3-2-1) this offseason, was scheduled to make roughly $14.5 million this year. He has yet to show up to sign his franchise tender. The three-time Pro Bowler has held out of Pittsburgh's first six games over a contract dispute. He's been fined a reported $853,000 for every game he's missed, which adds up to $5,118,000 in total fines so far.

This new report is the latest in a series of possible returns. It was originally reported that Bell intended to return to the team during its Week 7 bye. With that over, he still hasn't returned.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Bell and Steelers president Art Rooney II don't want the back to be traded. According to Rapoport, Bell will now most likely show up after the Oct. trade deadline "at 4:01 [p.m.] on Tuesday," to ensure he isn't traded.

Last season, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.