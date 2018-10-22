Report: Le'Veon Bell Won't Report to Steelers This Week

The 26-year-old Bell was franchise tagged by the Steelers this offseason but hasn't shown up to sign his tender. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2018

Running back Le'Veon Bell will not report to the Steelers this week ahead of Pittsburgh's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, reports NFL Network's Jim Trotter. 

The 26-year-old Bell, who was franchise tagged by the Steelers (3-2-1) this offseason, was scheduled to make roughly $14.5 million this year. He has yet to show up to sign his franchise tender. The three-time Pro Bowler has held out of Pittsburgh's first six games over a contract dispute. He's been fined a reported $853,000 for every game he's missed, which adds up to $5,118,000 in total fines so far. 

This new report is the latest in a series of possible returns. It was originally reported that Bell intended to return to the team during its Week 7 bye. With that over, he still hasn't returned. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Bell and Steelers president Art Rooney II don't want the back to be traded. According to Rapoport, Bell will now most likely show up after the Oct. trade deadline "at 4:01 [p.m.] on Tuesday," to ensure he isn't traded. 

Last season, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)