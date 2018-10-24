Malcolm Jenkins: Jaguars Tape is Evidence Colin Kaepernick Deserves a Job

Jenkins reiterated his support of Kaepernick on Wednesday by saying the Jaguars' quarterback situation is proof Kaepernick should be employed.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 24, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins believes the Jaguars' quarterback situation is proof Colin Kaepernick deserves a job in the NFL.

During the Eagles' locker room availability on Wednesday, Jenkins once again reiterated his support for Kaepernick, who is currently pursuing a collusion grievance against the league.

"I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job," Jenkins told reporters.

Jenkins was referring to Jaguars' starting quarterback Blake Bortles, who was benched during Jacksonville's 20–7 loss to the Houston Texans. Bortles' 80.3 percent completion rate is one of the worst in the league, and the struggling quarterback had completed just 6-of-12 passes for 61 yards at the time he was benched.

Jenkins, a leading member of the NFLPA Players Coalition, has previously called NFL owners "cowards" for refusing to sign Kaepernick. 

Jenkins emphasized support on Wednesday comes after the Eagles safety was called a "sellout" and a "neocolonialist" during a pregame skirmish with Panthers safety Eric Reid last week for his involvement with the coalition.

The Eagles (3–4) will play the Jaguars (3–4) in London on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)