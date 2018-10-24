Malcolm Jenkins believes the Jaguars' quarterback situation is proof Colin Kaepernick deserves a job in the NFL.

During the Eagles' locker room availability on Wednesday, Jenkins once again reiterated his support for Kaepernick, who is currently pursuing a collusion grievance against the league.

"I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job," Jenkins told reporters.

Jenkins was referring to Jaguars' starting quarterback Blake Bortles, who was benched during Jacksonville's 20–7 loss to the Houston Texans. Bortles' 80.3 percent completion rate is one of the worst in the league, and the struggling quarterback had completed just 6-of-12 passes for 61 yards at the time he was benched.

Jenkins, a leading member of the NFLPA Players Coalition, has previously called NFL owners "cowards" for refusing to sign Kaepernick.

Jenkins emphasized support on Wednesday comes after the Eagles safety was called a "sellout" and a "neocolonialist" during a pregame skirmish with Panthers safety Eric Reid last week for his involvement with the coalition.

#Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and #Panthers Eric Reid had confrontation after the coin toss before the game started.



Reid had major concerns with Malcolm Jenkins' Players Coalition that raised nearly $100 million to causes considered important to African-American communities. pic.twitter.com/qBsfDr4yLi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2018

The Eagles (3–4) will play the Jaguars (3–4) in London on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.