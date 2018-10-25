The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday, according to Football Zebras. This marked the first time an NFL referee has been fired midseason in the Super Bowl era.

Cruz drew criticism for a missed false start in the Chargers' victory over the Browns in Week 6. He failed to throw a flag on Los Angeles tackle Russell Okung prior to a Chargers' touchdown. However, the blown call against Los Angeles did not determine Cruz's firing per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Rather, Cruz was fired for not "maintaining a very high level of performance over a sustained period," according to Football Zebras.

Watch the non-call on Okung below:

Tyrell Williams caught his second TD of the day but the refs missed an obvious false start on Russell Okung. That's terrible. pic.twitter.com/cmLpOD7BKC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2018

Cruz was in the middle of his fourth NFL season prior to being fired by the NFL. He had worked with three different officiating crews in six weeks through 2018.

The NFL has replaced at least 20 of its officials in the past two offseasons per Seifert.