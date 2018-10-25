The Miami Dolphins were lucky to only be down four points at halftime in Thursday's game against the Texans.

Late in the first half with the ball near midfield, quarterback Brock Osweiler got hit while attempting to make a pass.

The ball appeared to go backward on the throw, and the Texans were able to recover the ball. Natrell Jamerson scooped the ball and took it back to the end zone, and it seemed like he gave Houston a 20-10 lead pending an extra-point attempt.

However, after a review, it was ruled Osweiler's arm was going forward when he was hit and it was counted as an incomplete pass.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1055638122631880707'

Miami went on to punt on and the Texans kneeled to close out the half.

The betting line for the first half of the game was Houston -4.5. So had the touchdown counted, the Texans would have covered.