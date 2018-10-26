Everson Griffen Set to Play for Vikings vs. Saints After Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Everson Griffen is expected to return to the Vikings lineup after missing the team's last five games.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 26, 2018

Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to return to the Vikings lineup when Minnesota hosts the Saints on Sunday night.

Griffen, who missed the team's last five games, is set to play after returning to team activities on Wednesday and being a full participant in practice all week. He last appeared in the Vikings' Week 2 tie against the Packers before being ruled out for the team's matchup against Buffalo.

In late September, Griffen was banned from Vikings practice and was asked by the team to receive mental health treatment. He was evaluated at a local Minnesota hospital after two seperate incidents led to police involvement and concern over his mental health.

Griffen was cleared to return and was not listed on the Vikings' injury report on Friday.

"This is bigger than football, this is part of the process," Griffen said. "We got a team, we got a good group of individuals, the Minnesota Vikings, the doctors, myself, my family, and we got a plan in place and we're going to execute that plan day-in and day-out, and we're going to stay on top of it. That's our goal. This is bigger than football, and it's part of the plan. I'm excited to be back."

Griffen recorded a half sack in each of his two starts this season and has 62 career sacks.

The Vikings currently lead the division with a 4–2–1 record.

