The Texans reportedly fear that wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL during Houston's 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Fuller exited the game after sustaining the knee injury in the fourth quarter. He walked off the field under his own power. He caught five passes for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, prior to his departure.

Fuller will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of his injury.

Fuller, considered one of the top deep threats in the NFL, has registered 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven starts this season. The Notre Dame product missed Week 1 due to a hamstring injury.