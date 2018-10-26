Quickly
- Since 2014, road teams that beat the spread by at least 21 points in their previous game are 4-19 against the spread in the first half of the season. That could spell trouble for Indianapolis in Oakland this weekend.
Starting with a 9:30 ET London game between the Eagles and Jags, football fans have a full-day viewing slate lined up for Sunday. Where are Week 8's smartest gambling plays?
Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
9:30 a.m. ET in London
• Jacksonville is 8–3 against the spread as an underdog under head coach Doug Marrone.
• Over the total is 8–1 in the past nine games Philadelphia has played against AFC South opponents.
• Teams coming off back-to-back games of scoring fewer than 10 points are 15-3 ATS since the start of 2014.
Side: Jaguars (+3)
Confidence Level: Very High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)
Total: Under 43
Confidence Level: Moderate
Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
• Carolina is 6-0-1 against the spread over its past seven games against AFC opponents.
• Over the total is 29–12 in games Carolina has played under head coach Ron Rivera against teams with winning records.
• The Panthers are 8-0 straight up and 6-2 against the spread in home games over the past calendar year.
Side: Panthers (+2.5)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Over 44
Confidence Level: Very High
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Pittsburgh is 1–6 against the spread when coming off a bye since the start of the 2011 season.
• Under the total is 10–5 in games Pittsburgh has played against Cleveland since the start of the 2011 season.
• Three of Cleveland’s four losses this season have either gone to overtime or been lost on a last-minute field goals.
Side: Browns (+8.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 49
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3)
1:00 p.m.
• Seattle is 5-13-1 against the spread when coming off a bye since the start of the 1999 season.
• Over the total is 35–22 in games Seattle has played as an underdog under head coach Pete Carroll.
• Detroit’s five-game ATS win streak includes straight-up home wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Side: Lions (-3)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 49
Confidence Level: Low
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Kansas City is 12-1 against the spread when facing an AFC West opponent since the start of October 2016.
• Under the total is 6–1 in Kansas City home games against teams that allow 350 or more yards per game since the start of 2016.
• Kansas City is 6-0 straight up and against the spread when facing Denver over the past three calendar years.
Side: Chiefs (-9.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 53.5
Confidence Level: High
New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-8)
1:00 p.m.
• Chicago is 1-8 against the spread when coming off a game in which the team gained 400 or more yards since the start of 2016.
• Under the total is 7–4 in games Chicago has played at home since the start of last season.
• Chicago is just 4-6 straight up and 3-7 against the spread as a favorite since the start of the 2016 season.
Side: Jets (+8)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 43
Confidence Level: Moderate
Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants
1:00 p.m.
• The Giants are 1-8 against the spread in games where the line is between +3 and -3 since the start of last season.
• Under the total is 9–3 in games between Washington and the Giants since the start of the 2012 season.
• This is a tough spot for New York coming off a short week and having dealt two defensive starters—CB Eli Apple and DT Damon Harrison—since Tuesday.
Side: Redskins (-1)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 43.5
Confidence Level: Moderate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Tampa Bay is 0-7-1 against the spread in games played during the month of October over the past two calendar years.
• Under the total is 7–0 in Cincinnati games against teams averaging 90 or fewer rushing yards per game since the start of 2016.
• Tampa Bay has allowed an average of more than 40 points per game over the team’s three 2018 road games.
Side: Bengals (-3.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 54.5
Confidence Level: High
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Oakland Raiders
4:05 p.m.
• Oakland is 5-1 against the spread when coming off a bye since the start of the 2012 season.
• Over the total is 8–0 in October road games Indianapolis has played since the start of the 2016 season.
• Road teams playing prior to the midway point of the season that are coming off a game in which they beat the spread by more than 21 points are 4-19 straight up since the start of the 2014 season.
Side: Raiders (+3)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Over 51
Confidence Level: High
San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals
4:25 p.m.
• San Francisco is 7–3 against the spread when facing Arizona on the road since the start of the 2008 season.
• Under the total is 6–2 in games Arizona has played against San Francisco since the start of the 2014 season.
• Byron Leftwich makes his debut as the Cards’ new offensive coordinator after Mike McCoy was fired last week.
Side: 49ers (-1.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 41.5
Confidence Level: Very High
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9)
4:25 p.m.
• The Rams are 2-8-2 against the spread when facing a conference opponent at home over the past two calendar years.
• Over the total is 8–1 in road games Green Bay has played against teams with winning records since the start of the 2016 season.
• Green Bay has gone 9-2 against the spread when coming off a regular-season bye under head coach Mike McCarthy.
Side: Packers (+9)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Over 56.5
Confidence Level: High