The Seattle Seahawks will wear patches for the remainder of the season in honor of late owner Paul Allen.

Seattle will debut the patches on its jerseys in this Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. The patch's design features Allen's initials, a "12" flag and the arches of CenturyLink Field.

Allen died last week at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and went on to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers in 1988.

Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul pic.twitter.com/kycV9HLB62 — Bert Kolde (@bertk) October 26, 2018

Allen bought the Seahawks in 1996. Seattle has reached the Super Bowl three times since then, and the team won Super Bowl XLVIII. The philanthropist purchased the MLS's Seattle Sounders in 2009. They currently share CenturyLink Field with the Seahawks.