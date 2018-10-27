Arizona hosts No. Oregon in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 27. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Oregon (5-2, 2-2 in Pac-12) enters the contest coming off a 34-20 loss against 14th-ranked Washington State. The loss dropped the Ducks into fourth place in the Pac-12 North division. Junior quarterback Justin Herbert enters the game tied-22nd nationally in passing yards (1,883) to go with 18 pass touchdowns and five picks. Oregon comes into the contest boasting the country's 28th-ranked offensive unit, which generates 445 yards per game.

Arizona (3-5, 2-3) is riding a two-game losing streak following a 31-30 loss at UCLA last week. The Wildcats fell to fifth place in the Pac-12 South with the defeat. Arizona's offense has managed to post 412 yards per contest (50th nationally), but it's defense has relinquished 437.4 yards per game (100th).

How to watch Saturday's contest

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.