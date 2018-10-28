The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos for the second time this season on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Chiefs (6-1) will host the Broncos at home in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City secured their sixth win of the season last week with a dominant 45-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 28-of-39 for 358 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected with running back Kareem Hunt for two touchdowns in the air and a third on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes and his talented offensive arsenal defeated Denver in round one, 27-23. The Broncos, now 3-4, travel to Kansas after a commanding 45-10 win over the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals. Denver snapped a four game losing streak with last weekend's win as Case Keenum completed 14-of-21 for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Chiefs sit at first in the AFC West and are undefeated at Arrowhead, while the Broncos sit at third in the division.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.