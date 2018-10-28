Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas shrugged off trade rumors, saying, "At the end of the day I’ll have a job," according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala.

There have been reports that the Broncos are "listening to offers" for the four-time Pro Bowler prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline. Denver lost 30–23 to the Chiefs on Sunday, with Thomas tallying three receptions for 30 yards in the defeat.

Thomas did say, though, that the reports shouldn't have gotten out.

"I think it should have never gotten out, to tell you the truth," he said. "I wouldn’t have been thinking about it. Nobody would be talking about it."

Thomas added no one from the Broncos organization has talked to him about the trade rumors, and that he's only heard from his agent.

Thomas was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has recorded 33 catches and three touchdowns this season. He has crossed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career, peaking with 111 receptions for 1,619 yards in 2014.

The Broncos are 3–5 on the season, and will face the Texans next Sunday.