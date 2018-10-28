The Jets travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Bears came within one-yard of taking the Patriots to overtime, but Chicago fell 38–31 to New England. Receiver Kevin White hauled in a Hail Mary from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the New England one-yard line, but couldn't get into the end zone to score. Trubisky finished with 33 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears are 3–3 this year.

The Jets are coming off a 37–17 loss to the Vikings. New York (3–4) had four turnovers in the defeat. Rookie Sam Darnold was 17-of-42 for 206 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply).