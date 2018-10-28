Find out how to watch Jets vs. Bears on Sunday, Oct. 28.
The Jets travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon.
Last week, the Bears came within one-yard of taking the Patriots to overtime, but Chicago fell 38–31 to New England. Receiver Kevin White hauled in a Hail Mary from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the New England one-yard line, but couldn't get into the end zone to score. Trubisky finished with 33 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears are 3–3 this year.
The Jets are coming off a 37–17 loss to the Vikings. New York (3–4) had four turnovers in the defeat. Rookie Sam Darnold was 17-of-42 for 206 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.