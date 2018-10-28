Watch: Kareem Hunt Hurdles Defender, Soars Into End Zone vs. Broncos

Sunday's score was Hunt's 10th touchdown of the season.

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

Kareem Hunt showed off his leaping ability against the Broncos on Sunday, hurdling a Denver defender en route to a 23-yard touchdown catch to give the Chiefs a 16-point lead at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Hunt sprinted through the middle of Denver's defense on a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, sprinting to the end zone with one defender in his way. Instead of trying to run around or through the obstacle, Hunt opted to go vertical, skying in the air and past safety Will Parks. The score was Hunt's 10th touchdown of the season and his fifth receiving TD in the past three weeks. 

Watch Hunt's hurdle below: 

The AFC West leaders hold a 30-20 lead over the Broncos early in the fourth quarter.

Follow along live here

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)