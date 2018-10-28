Kareem Hunt showed off his leaping ability against the Broncos on Sunday, hurdling a Denver defender en route to a 23-yard touchdown catch to give the Chiefs a 16-point lead at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Hunt sprinted through the middle of Denver's defense on a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, sprinting to the end zone with one defender in his way. Instead of trying to run around or through the obstacle, Hunt opted to go vertical, skying in the air and past safety Will Parks. The score was Hunt's 10th touchdown of the season and his fifth receiving TD in the past three weeks.

Watch Hunt's hurdle below:

The AFC West leaders hold a 30-20 lead over the Broncos early in the fourth quarter.

