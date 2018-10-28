The Rams host the Packers in a Week 8 matchup between NFC standouts on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from L.A. Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Packers (3-2-1, 1-1-1 in NFC North) enter the contest following a 33-30 comeback victory over the 49ers last Monday night. Green Bay starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to navigate a knee injury that's hampered him throughout the first half of the season. He's guided the Packers offense to rank among the NFL's most productive units, averaging 421 total yards per game and 317.3 pass yards, which both rank fourth in the league.

The Rams (7-0, 3-0 in NFC West) are coming off a dominant 39-10 win against the 49ers last week which extended their undefeated start. Los Angeles boasts one of the league's most explosive offensive groups, ranking third in points per game (33.6) and second in total yardage (445.3).

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch online on FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply).