Old habits must die hard for Bills fans, who brought back the now-yearly tradition of throwing a dildo on the turf at New Era Field in Buffalo. A flying sex toy was spotted in the end zone during the fourth quarter of Buffalo's Monday Night Football contest vs. the Patriots, and it quickly got spotted by those in the stadium.

Sex toy in the end zone. Another proud moment for Bills fans. — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) October 30, 2018

Yup, sex toy on the field pic.twitter.com/40w7LwC4Ak — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 30, 2018

The sex toy caught the eye of an official as well, who decided against a potential end-zone celebration prop and kicked the dildo out of the end zone.

Want to see a ref kick a dildo out of the end zone? pic.twitter.com/IkwTxp1ZbM — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 30, 2018

Sex toys made for solid projectiles in Buffalo in both 2016 and 2017. The Bills took a decidedly anti-dildo stance after the first incident, banning any fan who is caught for life.

The sex-toy thrower could be useful for the Bills, though. Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson threw for just 152 yards in the first three quarters, failing to reach the end zone.

Follow along live here.