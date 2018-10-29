Bills Fan Throws Sex Toy on Field During Monday Night Football

Bills fans threw sex toys onto the field in both 2016 and 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
October 29, 2018

Old habits must die hard for Bills fans, who brought back the now-yearly tradition of throwing a dildo on the turf at New Era Field in Buffalo. A flying sex toy was spotted in the end zone during the fourth quarter of Buffalo's Monday Night Football contest vs. the Patriots, and it quickly got spotted by those in the stadium.

The sex toy caught the eye of an official as well, who decided against a potential end-zone celebration prop and kicked the dildo out of the end zone.

Sex toys made for solid projectiles in Buffalo in both 2016 and 2017. The Bills took a decidedly anti-dildo stance after the first incident, banning any fan who is caught for life. 

The sex-toy thrower could be useful for the Bills, though. Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson threw for just 152 yards in the first three quarters, failing to reach the end zone.

