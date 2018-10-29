Two women at Sunday's Packers vs. Rams game in Los Angeles tried to convince a casual spectator to become a member of the Packers family.

That spectator was Desmond Howard, a former NFL wide receiver and kick returner who played in Green Bay in 1996 and 1999 and was the Packers' Super Bowl XXXI MVP.

The women, who told Howard they were "Packers fans since birth," made a valiant effort to recruit him. They invited Howard to join them at Lambeau Field—which is "much better" than the Rams' L.A. Memorial Coliseum—and even told him they could have one of their season tickets. "Just book your flight," one fan said.

They had no idea that Howard had played two seasons on the very field they were promoting, and Howard didn't bother to tell them during their pitch.

The women may not have been as familiar with their team's history as they claimed to be, but at least we know they'll go out of their way to convince anyone to join Packers nation.

Watch the entire conversation below: