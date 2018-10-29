Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will travel to New Era Field to take on the Buffalo Bills in this week's Monday Night Football matchup.

The Patriots (5-2) rallied from two early losses on the season for four straight wins going into Monday's game in Buffalo. Brady completed 25-of-36 attempts for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in last weekend's win over the Bears. The Patriots star quarterback connected with running back James White and receiver Julian Edelman for three combined touchdowns, with special teams bringing another two TD's into the end zone fro New England.

The Bills (2-5) will start again without rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who is out with an elbow injury. Derek Anderson will start under center again for Buffalo, after going just 20-of-31 for 175 yards for zero touchdowns and three interceptions in last week's 37-5 loss to Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills offense got on the board with a single field goal and a safety that resulted after Luck fumbled out of bounds in the Bills end zone with just :20 seconds left in the third.

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.