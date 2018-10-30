Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday after more than a decade in the NFL.

Rodgers-Cromartie was playing his 11th season in the NFL and first with the Raiders.

He said [sic], "I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!! I wanna thank everyone for their support. Never forget MR. Ooouu himself. Yessuh!!!"

The 32-year-old played seven games for Oakland this season, recording six tackles and one forced fumble.

Before moving to Oakland this season, Rodgers-Cromartie played for the Giants, Eagles and Broncos. He was a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008. Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 career interceptions with six career pick-sixes.

The Raiders are 1–6 this season and face the 49ers on Thursday.