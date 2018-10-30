Former Giants executive Marc Ross said New York has to move on and bench quarterback Eli Manning to fix its dismal 1–7 season.

Ross, the Giants’ former vice president of player evaluation, shared his opinion on Tuesday morning's episode of "Good Morning Football". Ross said the team's "hopes are in Kyle Lauletta," now.

"You have to move on if you want to win," Ross said. "...You can't get worse, so you might as well try something different and see what happens."

"You have to move on if you want to win... You can't get worse, so you might as well try something different and see what happens."



Marc Ross, Fmr. VP of Player Evaluation for NYG, on what the Giants should do with Eli Manning. ⤵️#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/LAnwhZxN6W — GMFB (@gmfb) October 30, 2018

Ross was with the Giants since 2008 and was considered a candidate to replace general manager Jerry Reese but he was fired in 2017 after Dave Gettleman replaced Reese.

Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning for a traffic incident when he was driving to the team's practice facility. The 23-year-old rookie Lauletta hasn't taken a regular season snap this year. He was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Richmond University.

Manning is 215–of–315 this season with 2,377 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Giants are on a bye week and will play again on Nov. 12 against the 49ers.