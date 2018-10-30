Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in a traffic incident in Weehawken, N.J. on Tuesday while he was driving to the team's practice facility, reports NJ.com's Ron Zeitlinger.

According to Zeitlinger, Lauletta failed to obey a police officer's directions and came close to striking the officer with his vehicle. Zeitlinger reported Lauletta was trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane and made the turn anyway.

"We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle," Giants head coach Pat Shurmursaid. "We are still in the process of gathering information.This is obviously very disappointing"

The 23-year-old rookie Lauletta hasn't taken a regular season snap this year. He was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Richmond University.

The Giants (1–7) are on a bye week and will play again on Nov. 12 against the 49ers.