Giants Quarterback Kyle Lauletta Arrested in Traffic Incident

Giants Quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in a traffic incident.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 30, 2018

Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in a traffic incident in Weehawken, N.J. on Tuesday while he was driving to the team's practice facility, reports NJ.com's Ron Zeitlinger.

According to Zeitlinger, Lauletta failed to obey a police officer's directions and came close to striking the officer with his vehicle. Zeitlinger reported Lauletta was trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane and made the turn anyway.

"We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle," Giants head coach Pat Shurmursaid. "We are still in the process of gathering information.This is obviously very disappointing"

The 23-year-old rookie Lauletta hasn't taken a regular season snap this year. He was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Richmond University.

The Giants (1–7) are on a bye week and will play again on Nov. 12 against the 49ers.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)