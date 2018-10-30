Bills QB Nathan Peterman is Expected to Start Sunday vs. Bears

Peterman will fill in for Derek Anderson, who was knocked out of Monday's game with a concussion. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 30, 2018

The Buffalo Bills are expecting to start quarterback Nathan Peterman when the team hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Peterman will take the place of Derek Anderson, who was escorted off the field during Monday night's 25–6 loss to the Patriots after he was sacked by Kyle Van Noy with 1:25 left to play. Anderson suffered a concussion and is not expected to play during Sunday's game against the Bears. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen is still out with an elbow sprain.

Peterman has thrown 10 interceptions on 84 pass attempts in eight career appearances.

