Going into this season, the Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup looked like a quality game between two rising teams with promising quarterbacks. Instead, the Oakland Raiders (1-6) are visiting the San Francisco 49ers (1-7) as 2.5-point road underdogs on the NFL Week 9 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and battling for draft position.

After San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in the season opener, the team has been struggling to find offensive consistency with backup C.J. Beathard under center. Beathard is considered questionable with a wrist injury while running back Matt Breida (487 rushing yards) and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (230 receiving yards) were limited in practice on Tuesday.

Oakland's situation is not much better with quarterback Derek Carr now without wide receiver Amari Cooper (traded to Dallas Cowboys) and running back Marshawn Lynch (groin) likely out for the year.

All that said, points could definitely be at a premium on Thursday night, but that does not mean there is not any value on offensive props for this game. Raiders running back Doug Martin has yet to find paydirt this season, but he rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries last week and also had two receptions for 17 yards. Martin's odds of scoring anytime are +210 (bet $100 to win $210) while he is +900 to have the game's first touchdown.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle may be the best bet to score a touchdown with even more value at +250 anytime and +1100 to reach the end zone first. Kittle is their leading receiver with 37 catches for 584 yards - ranking 20th in the league. In addition, Kittle at +700 to be San Francisco's first touchdown scorer might be the best wager of all. He was the team's only touchdown scorer two weeks ago and has two total in 2018.

If you think this might be a clash of field-goal kickers, over 3.5 field goals at +190 could be a good bet too. Robbie Gould kicked two field goals last week for the 49ers, but Daniel Carlson has made one this year between the Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.