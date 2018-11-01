If not for the hit that almost killed him, the hit from Vince Wilfork that former NFL quarterback Chris Simms described Thursday on Pro Football Talk Live would certainly have been the worst of his career.

Simms described how the hit to his pelvic bone left him with some pretty severe bruising.

“My genitals were purple and yellow for like two weeks,” Simms explained. “Can you imagine that? Taking off your pants and it’s like the L.A. Lakers down there.”

The game in question was Week 15 of the 2005 season, and Simms was sacked a whopping seven times in a 28–0 loss to the Patriots.

But it always could have been worse. In Week 3 of the following season, Simms had his spleen ruptured during a game against the Panthers and nearly died. Though the injury was thought to have occurred in the second quarter, Simms played the entire game and had to be rushed to the hospital after to undergo emergency surgery. That sounds at least marginally more serious than a yellow and purple groin.