Brock Osweiler will make his fourth straight start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and if the backup quarterback has his way, it won't be his last.

Osweiler told reporters on Thursday that he hopes to remain the Dolphins' full-time starter even after Ryan Tannehill recovers from a shoulder injury.

"Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity," Osweiler told the Miami Herald on Wednesday. "So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it’s my last. I put laser focus on every single play, and I’m playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”

Osweiler has gone 1–2 since replacing Tannehill in Week 6 and has completed 64 percent of his passes for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. His career-high 380-yard performance and three touchdowns helped the Dolphins overcome a 21–10 deficit against the Bears and led Miami to a 31–28 overtime victory.

Head coach Adam Gase said Osweiler was doing "a great job" in Tannehill's absence but said Tannehill would remain the team's starter when he was healthy. Tannehill suffered a right shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 matchup against the Bengals and was ruled out on Wednesday due to lingering discomfort. Tannehill has completed 66 percent of his passes for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in his five game appearances.

"I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back," Osweiler said, according to the Herald. "That has to be your mentality, and if that's not your mentality, then you're just in the wrong business. And that's nothing personal against anybody. But if you don't have that competitive spirit, this isn't the league for you."

The Dolphins (4–4) will host the Jets (3–5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.