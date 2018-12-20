NFL Week 16 Picks: Who Will Win Chiefs-Seahawks?

Quickly
- Our staffers make their picks for the opener and all the Week 16 games...
Picking the games for straight-up winners this season . . .
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
Looking for deeper insights and best bets on this week’s board? Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts and get The MMQB Gambling Show every Friday
BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts, and visit the all-new SI Gambling vertical.
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.