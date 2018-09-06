NFL Week 16 Picks: Who Will Win Chiefs-Seahawks?

NFL Picks: Who Will Win Eagles-Falcons?

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Will the Eagles keep it rolling with Nick Foles? Our staffers make their picks for the opener and all the Week 1 games...
By The MMQB Staff
September 06, 2018

Picking the games for straight-up winners this season . . .

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts, and visit the all-new SI Gambling vertical.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)