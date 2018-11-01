Sports Media World Reacts to Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman's Death

Heinz Kluetmeir/Sports illustrated

Here's how the sports media world reacted to Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman's death.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 01, 2018

Tributes from the sports media world poured in after news that longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman died Thursday at age 86.

During a career that spanned 55 years, Zimmerman spent nearly 30 of those at Sports Illustrated. He earned the nickname Dr. Z from managing editor Mark Mulvoy for the analytical approach he took to breaking down NFL games during his time with Sports Illustrated

Zimmerman covered NFL legends until he suffered a series of three strokes in 2008 that left him largely unable to speak and confined him to a wheelchair for the remainder of his life. His memoir that he was working on at the time was published in 2017. 

In 2016, The MMQB paid tribute to Zimmerman's legacy during Dr. Z Week, when SI republished a number of Dr. Z's best stories. 

Here's how the sports media world reacted to news of his death:

He is survived by his wife Linda, who he was living with in Noblesville, Ind., two children from his first marriage to Kate Hart, Michael and Sarah, and a granddaughter, Natasha Mariner. Zimmerman also leaves behind Linda Zimmerman's two children Nathan Bailey and Heather Snopek and their families. 

More NFL

