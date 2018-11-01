Tributes from the sports media world poured in after news that longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman died Thursday at age 86.

During a career that spanned 55 years, Zimmerman spent nearly 30 of those at Sports Illustrated. He earned the nickname Dr. Z from managing editor Mark Mulvoy for the analytical approach he took to breaking down NFL games during his time with Sports Illustrated.

Zimmerman covered NFL legends until he suffered a series of three strokes in 2008 that left him largely unable to speak and confined him to a wheelchair for the remainder of his life. His memoir that he was working on at the time was published in 2017.

In 2016, The MMQB paid tribute to Zimmerman's legacy during Dr. Z Week, when SI republished a number of Dr. Z's best stories.

Here's how the sports media world reacted to news of his death:

There was nothing like sitting next to Dr. Z in the press box. He had charts, pens, highlighters, notebooks, grunts, mutterings, and a stopwatch. He was covering a game you didn’t know existed. He also felt no guilt about his materials invading your space. He had earned it. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) November 1, 2018

The New Thinking Man's Guide To Pro Football is probably the best football book ever and had a massive influence on me. Dr. Z is a legend and will be greatly missed. I am so, so glad I got to introduce myself at a Dolphins practice a few years back. https://t.co/A083nmNDBL — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 1, 2018

Dr. Z set the highest of bars. His is one legacy that will last forever. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) November 1, 2018

It was my great fortune to interact with Dr. Z throughout my career - his support and encouragement was tremendous and I sincerely appreciated it - a sad day. https://t.co/trI5OwH1Je — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) November 1, 2018

When I joined the @SInow staff in 2013, the thing that freaked me out the most was that I would be working where Paul Zimmerman once did. I wrote this about his legacy that year. https://t.co/IXmE38MNqM — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 1, 2018

When I was helping to launch SI's first web presence in 1995, Dr. Z was one of the first writers I was able to talk into writing for the new-fangled Internet. One of a kind. https://t.co/cxgzZ44mEq — Mark McClusky (@markmcc) November 1, 2018

I can't imagine modern NFL analysis without Dr. Z. He was the first to do what most of us do, and he did it better than most of us ever will. A truly unique voice. https://t.co/5S6ZLRwrM8 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 1, 2018

I grew up waiting by the mailbox every Thursday to read Dr. Z. in Sports Illustrated. Before NFL Network, before the internet, he was the way my generation stayed connected. RIP. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 1, 2018

Many years ago, before I had ever made a dime writing about the NFL, I wrote something on some little-known website about my love of Dr. Z. He sent me an actual ink-on-paper letter thanking me for it. Getting that letter remains a career highlight. https://t.co/YET2o5Ax5Z — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 1, 2018

Very sad news. Anyone who covers the game in 2018 owes a debt to Dr. Z. RIP. https://t.co/ZUnwmT7RGa — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 1, 2018

Legend. Impossible to quantify how much he meant to SI and the craft of covering/writing about the NFL. He was so far ahead of his time. And *nobody* cared more. RIP, Dr. Z. https://t.co/1xHfx8EiLt — Ryan Hunt (@rynhnt) November 1, 2018

I’m profoundly sad for the Flaming Redhead as Dr. Z referred to wife Linda; for @peter_king who so appreciated Paul Zimmerman as friend and colleague; and for all who deeply respected Paul’s work and dedication to covering pro football. https://t.co/EvnZMcnmxq — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) November 1, 2018

One of the highlights of my writing career was getting to work with and befriend Paul Zimmerman, the one and only Dr. Z. He was a true original and his legacy is immense. Nothing gave him more pleasure than the give and take of a debate, but he could be a teddy bear, too. (More) — Don Banks (@DonBanks) November 1, 2018

Paul Zimmerman was the greatest NFL writer in history. RIP, Dr. Z. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 1, 2018

He is survived by his wife Linda, who he was living with in Noblesville, Ind., two children from his first marriage to Kate Hart, Michael and Sarah, and a granddaughter, Natasha Mariner. Zimmerman also leaves behind Linda Zimmerman's two children Nathan Bailey and Heather Snopek and their families.