At long last, Julio Jones has finally found the end zone in a regular-season game.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 38-14 win over Washington, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Jones on a short screen play on the near side of the field.

Jones hauled the pass in just behind the line of scrimmage about 35 yards away from the end zone. But as a pair of Falcons offensive linemen cleared a lane down the sideline, Jones sprinted through with only Washington defender HaHa Clinton-Dix standing between him and the goal line.

Jones would not be denied.

The score marked Jones's first touchdown of the 2018 season. It also marked his first in a regular-season game since Nov. 26, 2017, when he caught two against Tampa Bay in a Week 12 contest. (He caught three touchdowns during the 2017 regular season.)

Three-hundred and forty-three days had passed since Jones last found the end zone during a regular season contest. It's the first time Jones has broken the goal line in an NFL game since Atlanta's Divisional Round victory over the Rams in last season's playoffs.

Sure, it's taken eight games, but at least for today, those "Julio Jones doesn't score touchdowns" jokes can finally be put to rest.