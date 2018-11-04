The Ravens will host the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 4 in a crucial NFC North game.

The Steelers (4-2-1) made quick work of Cleveland last week, defeating the Browns 33-18. Steelers' signal caller Ben Roethlisberger completed 24-of-36 attempts for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back James Conner led the ground game with 146 yards and his own pair of touchdowns.

Baltimore (4-4) looks to bounce back this weekend after falling to Carolina, 36-21 in Week 8. Ravens' veteran QB Joe Flacco went 22-of-39 for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before rookie QB Lamar Jackson stepped in for a few snaps. Jackson finished 4-of-5 for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

