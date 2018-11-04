How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Steelers vs. Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 4. 

By Emily Caron
November 04, 2018

The Ravens will host the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 4 in a crucial NFC North game. 

The Steelers (4-2-1) made quick work of Cleveland last week, defeating the Browns 33-18. Steelers' signal caller Ben Roethlisberger completed 24-of-36 attempts for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back James Conner led the ground game with 146 yards and his own pair of touchdowns.

Baltimore (4-4) looks to bounce back this weekend after falling to Carolina, 36-21 in Week 8. Ravens' veteran QB Joe Flacco went 22-of-39 for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before rookie QB Lamar Jackson stepped in for a few snaps. Jackson finished 4-of-5 for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream:  Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

