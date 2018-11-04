The Patriots took down the Packers 31-17 in a battle of the legendary quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football.

New England's Tom Brady won the GOAT battle between him and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

Brady went 22–for–35 with 294 yards and a touchdown, while Rodgers finished 24–for–43 with 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots (7–2) took an early lead thanks to a rushing touchdown from James White. Mason Crosby added a field goal for the Packers (3–4–1) to get on the board in the first quarter. Rodgers then threw his first touchdown pass in the second quarter to Davante Adams to tie the game at 10.

New England took a 17–10 lead into halftime, while the Packers dealt with injuries and lost players. Safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter. Linebacker Blake Martinez exited in the third quarter with an ankle injury before returning to the game, while cornerback Kevin King also left due to injury.

In the third quarter, Brady struggled, recording six incompletions in a row, but he came back in the fourth to give the Patriots the scoring jolt they needed.

It was a tie game entering the fourth quarter, but Green Bay lost momentum after tailback Aaron Jones fumbled. The Patriots capitalized on the mistake with quarterback Tom Brady leading a drive downfield to take a 24–17 lead.

Then Brady, using his eyes to trick Green Bay's defensive backs, threw a dart to Josh Gordon later in the fourth to extend the lead.

The Packers take on the Dolphins next on Sunday, while the Patriots face the Titans.