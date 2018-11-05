The Amari Cooper trade paid early dividends for the Cowboys on Monday night when the former Raiders receiver caught his first touchdown with Dallas to gain a 7-0 lead over the Titans in the first quarter.

Monday night marked Cooper's first game with the Cowboys since being dealt from Oakland on Oct. 22. The Alabama product was selected by the Raiders in the first round in 2015, reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

Dallas acquired Cooper in hopes of boosting an offense that ranked No. 26 in the NFL in points per game entering Monday night. The Cowboys were No. 28 in the league in passing yards before their Week 9 matchup, throwing for 217.4 yards per game.

Watch Cooper's touchdown grab below:

Cooper tallied 22 receptions in six games with the Raiders this season. Monday's touchdown grab was his second of the year and first since Sept. 30.