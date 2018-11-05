The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses when the team hosts the Titans on Nov. 5 for Monday Night Football action.

The Cowboys (3–4) come into Monday's game well rested after the bye week. In the team's last outing, the Cowboys lost a divisional matchup to the Redskins 20–17 after Brett Maher missed the potential last-second game-tying kick. Dak Presscot led the team with 273 yards passing and one touchdown and added another 33 yards on the ground.

The Titans (3–4) will also be looking to overcome a recent losing skid. The team has lost three straight games, including last week's 20–19 defeat against the Chargers. The Titans had the opportunity to tie the game and send it to overtime, but instead elected to go for and failed to convert a potential go-ahead 2-pointer. Marcus Mariota went 24-of-32 in the outing and passed for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Titans have lost five of their last seven road games.

How to watch the game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live on WatchESPN.