Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is set to work out with the Saints on Tuesday, reports NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Veteran receivers Brandon Marshall, who was released by the Seahawks last week, and Kamar Aiken are also set to work out with New Orleans, according to NFL Network.

The Saints (7–1) are thin in the receiving corps after Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve and with newly signed Cameron Meredith struggling over the last few games.

Michael Thomas is one of the best wideouts in the league and rookie Tre'Quan Smith is emerging as a reliable target, while running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Benjamin Watson have also thrived in this aerial attack. But New Orleans could use another weapon.

The 30-year-old Bryant has been unsigned since he was released in April after eight seasons with the Cowboys. He had received interest from Cleveland and Baltimore this season, but he hasn't signed a deal.