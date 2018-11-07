Doug Pederson Expects Eagles RB Darren Sproles to Play Against Cowboys

Sproles has been sidelined since Week 1 with a nagging hamstring injury.

By Emily Caron
November 07, 2018

Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson said running back Darren Sproles is expected to return for Phildelphia's game against the Cowboys on Sunday night after dealing with a hamstring injury that has sidelined Sproles since Week 1, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports

The veteran back rushed for just 10 yards in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons before his hurting his hamstring. 

Sproles, 35, sat most of the 2017-18 season out with various injuries as well. He has played in just three games and posted 14 total yards for Philadelphia. 

The long-time Eagles running back sits eighth all-time in all-purpose yards with 19,155. He was taken by the San Diego Chargers in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and played his first five seasons there before being traded to New Orleans, where he spent three seasons. 

The Eagles acquired Sproles in 2014. 

Although he earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia before 2017, Sproles tore his ACL and suffered a broken arm on the same play early in the Eagles' 2017 campaign. In July, Sproles announced that he would return this fall for one final season before retiring from the NFL. 

"An injury is different; It’s something you don’t have any control over but I feel like I left a lot out there, and I couldn’t let my career end like that," Sproles wrote in a letter. "Coming back from any injury is tough—especially a knee injury for a running back. I wondered if I was going to come back the same, if I would still have my quickness. That’s the main thing because I don’t want to go out there and start getting smacked. Once I started rehabbing and running again I could tell I was good and ready for one more healthy year."

