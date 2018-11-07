Report: Cowboys LB Sean Lee to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Lee could miss much of the second half of the season after suffering a hamstring strain on Monday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 07, 2018

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday.

Lee, 32, suffered a hamstring strain during the Cowboys' 28–14 loss to the Titans on Monday. While head coach Jason Garrett did not have a timetable regarding Lee's return, Garrett did say the team anticipated Lee to be absent "for a little bit." The 4-6 week timeline means Lee could return for the Cowboys' matchup against the Buccaneers on Dec. 23, if not sooner.

Lee's hamstring injury is just the most recent in the two-time Pro Bowler's long history of ailments. Since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2010, Lee has never played 16 regular-season games. He missed three games earlier this season after suffering a hamstring injury against the Seahawks on Sept. 23 and missed five games last year, also with a hamstring injury.

Leighton Vander Esch, a 2018 first-round draft pick, will replace Lee on the field. Vander Esch leads the team with 74 tackles. 

The Cowboys (3–5) will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday for a divisional showdown against the Eagles (4–4).

