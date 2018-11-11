Watch: Bears Kicker Cody Parkey's Missed Kicks Were More Impressive Than His Made Ones

If you're going to miss your kicks, at least do it how Bears kicker Cody Parkey did.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 11, 2018

It was not Cody Parkey's day on Sunday.

For the rest of the Chicago Bears, their home game against the Detroit Lions went practically perfect as they picked up a 34-22 win to improve to 6-3 on the season.

The team's kicker however, didn't have as impressive of a performance.

That is, depending on how you want to look at things.

Parkey went 0-for-2 on field goal attempts and 2-for-4 on extra points in the victory. His four misses though, were way cooler than his two makes.

While his makes all went between the uprights, all four of his misses hit the uprights, which is a way harder feat to accomplish in the Chicago wind.

The doinked extra points were the first ones Parkey missed this season. On field goals, he is now 13-for-18 on the season.

More NFL

