Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his left knee in Sunday's 36–31 win over the Seahawks and didn't return to the game. Kupp was seen going to the locker room with assistance from the team's training staff.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter and Kupp walked to the sidelines with a noticeable limp after going down. Josh Reynolds replaced Kupp.

It's the same knee leg he injured about a month ago in Denver. He was carted off but returned to the Broncos game.

Kupp was ruled out of his team's win over the Seahawks the week before the Denver victory after suffering a concussion.

Kupp had five receptions for 39 yards in the game. On the season, Kupp has 35 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns.