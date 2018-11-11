Report: John Harbaugh, Ravens Set for 'Mutual Parting of Ways' After 2018

Baltimore is 44–45 under Harbaugh since winning Super Bowl XLVII. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 11, 2018

John Harbaugh's tenure in Baltimore could be over after 2018 per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, with a "mutual parting of the ways" likely coming in 2019. The 11-year head coach "is not in any jeopardy" of being fired before the end of the season per La Canfora.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is set to be replaced by Eric DeCosta in 2019, and Baltimore faces a "possible roster overhaul" according to La Canfora. With turnover coming in the front office and on the 53-man roster, change is expected to come with the Ravens' head coaching situation as well. Harbaugh has one year left on his contract after 2018. 

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2012, winning Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers. But Baltimore has been inconsistent since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, going 44–45 over the last six seasons. Harbaugh has won 98 games in 11 seasons with Baltimore, sporting a .580 winning percentage. 

Harbaugh is the third coach in Ravens' history. He holds franchise records for wins, winning percentage and playoff victories. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)