John Harbaugh's tenure in Baltimore could be over after 2018 per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, with a "mutual parting of the ways" likely coming in 2019. The 11-year head coach "is not in any jeopardy" of being fired before the end of the season per La Canfora.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is set to be replaced by Eric DeCosta in 2019, and Baltimore faces a "possible roster overhaul" according to La Canfora. With turnover coming in the front office and on the 53-man roster, change is expected to come with the Ravens' head coaching situation as well. Harbaugh has one year left on his contract after 2018.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2012, winning Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers. But Baltimore has been inconsistent since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, going 44–45 over the last six seasons. Harbaugh has won 98 games in 11 seasons with Baltimore, sporting a .580 winning percentage.

Harbaugh is the third coach in Ravens' history. He holds franchise records for wins, winning percentage and playoff victories.