There are discussions around whether Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game will be played in Mexico City, Los Angeles or postponed, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs and Rams are slated to play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, but according to Schefter, the field is "a mess" and might not be safe for players. A decision on whether to play in Mexico City will be made this week.

The NFL is looking to still go ahead with plans to play in Mexico despite the significant level of concern.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, according to Schefter.

Soccer games and concerts have left the field a mess.

So this is apparently what the field in Mexico City the #Chiefs and Rams will play on in nine days looks like right now.



As part of the NFL's international series, the home team must keep the date open at its stadium in case of an emergency. Because of that, the Rams have kept the L.A. Coliseum available, according to Yahoo! Sports.

This will be the third consecutive season the NFL has played a game played at Azteca.

The matchup between the Chiefs and Rams will be one of the most anticipated contests all season. Both teams sitting at 9–1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.