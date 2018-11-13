Report: Concerns Over Field Conditions for Chiefs-Rams Game in Mexico City

A decision on whether to play in Mexico City will be made this week.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 13, 2018

There are discussions around whether Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game will be played in Mexico City, Los Angeles or postponed, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Chiefs and Rams are slated to play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, but according to Schefter, the field is "a mess" and might not be safe for players. A decision on whether to play in Mexico City will be made this week.

The NFL is looking to still go ahead with plans to play in Mexico despite the significant level of concern.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, according to Schefter.

Soccer games and concerts have left the field a mess.

As part of the NFL's international series, the home team must keep the date open at its stadium in case of an emergency. Because of that, the Rams have kept the L.A. Coliseum available, according to Yahoo! Sports.

This will be the third consecutive season the NFL has played a game played at Azteca.

The matchup between the Chiefs and Rams will be one of the most anticipated contests all season. Both teams sitting at 9–1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)