Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

Thu. 11/15, 8:20 p.m. ET

Three things you need to know before betting on Packers-Seahawks:

1. While this matchup features a pair of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the winner of this Thursday night matchup will likely end up being the team that runs the ball more effectively. The Packers come into this one having rushed for more than 100 yards in four straight contests, averaging 133.8 yards per game on an impressive 5.9 yards per carry during this time frame. This includes a 195-yard outburst in this past Sunday’s 31-12 blowout of Miami. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have allowed an average of 154.5 yards per game on 6.9 yards per carry over a two-game November losing streak at the hands of the Los Angeles duo of the Chargers and Rams.

2. While Seattle has long been known for raucous crowds that have led to one of the NFL’s most effective home-field advantages, the Seahawks come into this one having dropped four of their past five home games straight up. Rodgers has performed well on the road recently—he’s been interception-free in 10 of his past 12 games away from Lambeau Field. Due in large part to the fact that the Packers are sitting at .500 right now, Green Bay’s future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t drawn as much attention for the way he’s performed in 2018 as he has in recent seasons. But Rodgers has relatively quietly completed 64% of his pass attempts for 2,741 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one interception.

3. The Packers are 7-2-2 against the spread over their past 11 games against the Seahawks. A big part of this lopsided record is Rodgers's superior play to Wilson, who is 2-4 against the spread when facing the Packers. Wilson has completed only 36 of 66 pases for 398 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions over the past two meetings between the teams while helping lead Seattle to a total of only 19 points in a pair of double-digit defeats. The last time these teams met at CenturyLink Field was in a playoff matchup in January 2015. Although Seattle won that game 28-22 in overtime on a Jermaine Kearse touchdown catch, Wilson finished that day 14-for-29 for 209 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Rodgers, meanwhile, is 6-2-1 against the spread versus Seattle while completing 67% of his throws with 11 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Pick: Green Bay +2.5

Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)